Assen Vassilev: New machines cannot be introduced in two months

PP-DB received and immediately returned the second mandate to President Rumen Radev.

After the handover and return of the mandate, Assen Vassilev explained that with President Rumen Radev they commented on the changes in the Electoral Code and "what we see as a huge danger with the introduction of new machines in less than two months".

"They aim to switch entirely to paper voting, claiming that it will not be possible to vote in these elections with new machines".

According to him, GERB, DPS and ITN want to introduce the so-called "counters" in 2 months. By February 10, these machines must be purchased, tested, configured and tested. According to Vassilev, "it is clear to everyone that this cannot happen".

"That is why they are proposing it. To say - we removed the machines that work. We supposedly put in 100% new machines, but only that they will not be ready for the elections, so we are going on paper. And this is exactly their hellish plan", Vassilev said.

He called on Bulgarian citizens to protest in order to "stop this plan".

"With 100% machines, three different parties won the elections. ITN - July, 2021. Us - November, 2021. GERB - October. The machines were chosen by GERB. Boyko Borisov's government places the order and makes these machines. If they don't like them now - why did they choose them then?

He called for a return to 100% machines "for one simple reason - why do they mind 100% machines?".