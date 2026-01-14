Radomir Cholakov: There are no shocks in the introduction of the euro

There are no shocks in the process of replacing the lev with the euro. This was announced in the program “Your Day” on “Nova Television” by the Deputy Chairman of the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC), Radomir Cholakov.

He also commented on the signals from citizens about irregularities in the exchange in some banks. “Every signal from every citizen is important, no matter how small the problem. But we need to clarify how the state functions and who is responsible for what. The Financial Supervision Commission and the Bulgarian National Bank are responsible for the banks. They can solve the problem in one afternoon. The CPC is a very back-line regulator,” Cholakov said.

He explained that the state has several lines of defense. “In small settlements, the mayor, the policeman and the postwoman are on the first line. On the second line are the bodies in the Coordination Center - NRA, CPC. On the next line come the regulators - KEVR, CRC, Financial Supervision Commission. Then comes the CPC”, said Cholakov.

He added that at the moment everyone is taking responsibility and the state is quite stable.

“It is clear that the CPC is fulfilling its functions. This calm, which is observed especially in large retail chains, is partly due to our preventive work. Since the summer, we have been conducting a sector analysis. This means going into the depths of the business and seeing where there are problems”, explained Cholakov.

A number of meetings have been held within the framework of the sector analysis. “The fact that a number of chains are currently freezing prices themselves, I think is due to some preventive work”, said Cholakov.

Last week, the CPC entered three companies that deal with catering in hospitals. “We have reason to believe that they were fixing the tenders for food for hospitals in the capital”, said Cholakov.

The sanction that the CPC can impose in case of a proven violation is up to 10% of the turnover for the previous year, explained Cholakov. He expects to have a decision for these three companies within a month.