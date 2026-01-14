Rumen Radev: The big question is not when the elections will be held, but what kind of elections we will hold

The big question is not when the elections will be held, but what kind of elections we will hold, said President Rumen Radev, after "Continuing Change-Democratic Bulgaria" returned the unfulfilled mandate to form a government, BTA wrote.

With this refusal, the possibilities for forming a government within the 51st parliament are greatly narrowed, the head of state said. He pointed out that he expects the leaders of political parties not to tell him when to schedule the elections, but to show political initiative and responsibility, to familiarize themselves with the decision of the Constitutional Court of March 13 last year, which, in the words of the president, "describes only part of the outrages during the last parliamentary elections".

Radev called on all parties in parliament to do so that trust in the electoral process is increased. The parties should look back in history from the last five or six years when the elections were the most honest, transparent and with the greatest trust, with the fastest and most objective reporting of the results, and to undertake the necessary legal changes so that every Bulgarian can be sure that his vote will be counted correctly, said the head of state.