I can't understand "We Continue Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) why they constantly want to protest, wrote the leader of "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov on his Facebook profile.

In principle, it is good for a person to protest, because it shows that he is free, but there must be a reason - in this case a good reason, notes Trifonov.

If I look from the position of PP-DB, there is no government, i.e. the government has fallen, there will be elections in two months. The PP-DB claim that they will have 121 deputies in the next parliament - well, so everything is fine with them, says Trifonov, adding that with such a majority in the next parliament they will be able to do whatever they want and pass whatever laws they want.