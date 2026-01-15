Weather today, forecast for Thursday, January 15: Mostly sunny, cloudiness from the northeast

It will be mostly clear over most of the country at night.

In the morning, mainly around the Danube, visibility will be temporarily reduced. The wind will be weak from the west-southwest. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 2 and plus 3°C, lower in places with snow cover, in Sofia - around minus 1, and maximums between 8 and 13°C, lower in the northeastern regions, in Sofia - around 9, along the Black Sea coast between 7 and 12°C.

It will be mostly sunny during the day, but later in the day from the northeast the cloudiness will start to increase. The wind will be moderate to moderate, in the Danube Plain temporarily strong from the west-northwest.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny. A moderate, temporarily strong northwest wind will blow.

On Friday in places, mainly in Northern Bulgaria, there will be light snowfall, and in the eastern regions, initially from rain - which with the cold weather will turn into snow, there will also be conditions for ice.

Over the weekend , cloudy weather will prevail, but only in places there will be light snowfall.

On Monday , temperatures will drop, the wind in Eastern Bulgaria will strengthen further, and along the coast it will be strong and stormy.