Family injured in fire in Plovdiv

Residents of a block of flats in Plovdiv were evacuated due to a fire. An elderly family was injured. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. last night on “Peshtersko Shose“ Blvd., dariknews.bg reported.

According to NOVA, an apartment occupied by an elderly man and woman caught fire. The flames started from the kitchen of the apartment.

The mayor of the “Western“ district, Toni Stoycheva, announced that the fire was under control, and the man and woman suffered minor burns. The family was taken out through the terrace of their apartment by firefighters. They were taken to hospital for examination. They are out of danger, Stoycheva further specified.

An hour after the incident, the remaining residents in the entrance returned to their homes. Four fire engines were sent to the scene.