MPs to discuss reducing interest rates on student loans

The first vote on the Bill on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Lending to Students and Doctoral Students will be discussed by MPs today. This is provided for in the weekly program of the National Assembly for Thursday. The bill was submitted by Gabriel Valkov („BSP – United Left“) and a group of MPs. It provides for a reduction in the interest rate on student loans.

A reduction in the interest rate could significantly increase young people's interest in student lending, and more accessible financing would stimulate a larger number of people to enroll in higher education, especially among students from lower-income families, the explanatory memorandum to the bill states.

Today, deputies are expected to discuss, on a first vote, a Bill amending and supplementing the Waste Management Act. Part of the texts expand the responsibilities of local authorities related to the management of construction waste by introducing a requirement for local government bodies to designate at least one site for the free transfer of waste generated by households on the territory of each municipality. The bill also proposes increasing the amount of fines and sanctions imposed on individuals and legal entities that carry out such activities.

The weekly program of the parliament also includes the proposal for early termination of the Temporary Commission for Establishing Facts and Circumstances Regarding the Activities of George Soros and Alexander Soros and Their Foundations in Bulgaria. The submitters are Boyko Borisov and a group of MPs.

The new plenary session of the 51st National Assembly opened on Wednesday. With declarations, the parliamentary groups summarized their activities last year and made requests for the new one. The main emphasis in the speeches was the adoption of the euro and the upcoming early parliamentary elections.