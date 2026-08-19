That Iran could threaten Bulgaria, we knew from the very beginning of the adventure that Radev's government got us into. The problem then, as now, is that the cabinet and those from whom we expect action are either silent or come up with some inadequacy like “It's not a military operation, it's just logistics”. Yes, it's logistics, but a military operation. This was written by Georg Georgiev from GERB on his "Facebook" profile.

"The scary thing is that even now, in the face of extremely worrying information coming from a reputable source like the Financial Times, the Radev spokesmen continue to populist sugarcoat the public and avoid the questions: is the threat real? If so, how serious is its degree and most importantly - what measures, diplomatic or even, if necessary, military, will Bulgaria take to protect its territory and population?!", he asks.

"The implementation of alliance commitments is an important component of our international policy, but the US, even when it asked for assistance, also offered help. This is a serious assurance, but our government is obliged to reassure us and say whether and how we are taking advantage of the readiness of our partners. Otherwise, when the car turns around, God forbid, the roads will still be very difficult. But then I don't know how they will erase themselves with the opposition again. "And it wouldn't make much sense," Georgiev adds.