Iliya Nalbantov: Bulgaria is not sufficiently prepared for an attack by Iran

After it became clear from a Financial Times publication that Iran was considering strikes on military targets in Europe, an expert opinion was sought on the matter.

A direct threat from Iran to Bulgaria is unlikely, according to military expert Iliya Nalbantov.

"Our facilities, which are located on the American or NATO side, are too insignificant to use this type of strikes on the country. Look, if it comes to terrorist attacks, this is possible. But for me it is more possible that when Russia and Iran are in an alliance, Russia will assist Iran in striking Bulgaria with drones," Nalbantov pointed out.

According to him, our country is not sufficiently prepared for such an attack.

"The equipment is Soviet, which is incapable of countering any strikes from Iran, and the anti-drone defense has been reduced to a minimum - we are still building it," he commented.

Journalist Mohamed Khalaf considers the threat real, but limited.

"Because if the Iranians are going to use medium-range ballistic missiles, these are not strong missiles and do not cause very great damage. "They will be shot down before they reach Bulgarian territory," Khalaf pointed out.

According to him, the situation must be carefully monitored, especially when Iran is neither at war nor at peace.