Georgi Shopov for "Baba Alino": The Municipality must bear the financial burden for misleading citizens

Another attempt by the state to remove illegal sites in the area of "Baba Alino" near Varna. 22 acts for illegal construction and 12 orders for the removal of illegal buildings have already been issued by the municipality.

"Leaving bona fide buyers without a home is a serious act and judicial practice, it must undergo judicial control. The municipality, as an administrative, not a judicial body, has issued such demolition orders, but it is normal for this to go through judicial control," said the chairman of the National Association of Construction Entrepreneurs Georgi Shopov on the show "Denyat ON AIR."

What changes when you punish a few conscientious families with nowhere to live, he asked. According to Shopov, "we are looking for punishment and revenge, not drawing conclusions from the incident."

"We have three precedents. One is an illegal replacement of forest land. Second - we have a certificate of tolerance issued not according to the law, and abuse of it. Third - we have inaction by the municipal administration, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prosecutor's office. Instead of drawing conclusions so that this does not happen again, we watch it as a show - whether they will turn off the water, whether they will fire people. This is not an effective approach," said the chairman of the National Association of Construction Entrepreneurs.

"These tolerance certificates should be reviewed as a legal mechanism. The tolerance certificate is used as an incorrect mechanism for abuse. This can be easily avoided. I do not see any steps in this direction," Shopov pointed out. In his words, the municipality is to blame for issuing the tolerance certificates, "thanks to which there have been subsequent notarial transactions, there have been misled citizens".

"The municipality is entirely to blame. Under this certificate is a person's signature. Even if he has not seen photos, what is there and what is not, the certificate is issued when the construction complies with the current development plan. There is no development plan there," the guest explained. Asked whether the buildings would be demolished, he replied: "If we live in a country governed by the rule of law, absolutely yes".

It is much more important who will bear the financial burden, Shopov emphasized.

"The investor bears criminal liability. The municipality must bear the financial burden for misleading citizens. If we comply with the law - everything must be demolished, because it is illegal. A signal was filed on time, even when the forest was being cut down. None of these institutions did their job. The deals are fair", Shopov further commented.

He reminded of the importance of commercial insurance.