Accident with a fatality near Pleven

An accident with a fatality occurred this afternoon near Pleven. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pleven.

A report about the traffic accident was filed at 16:38. The accident is in the area of the former "Plama" refinery in the direction of Pleven.

According to initial data, two cars collided.

A passenger in one of the cars died in the accident.

An investigating police officer is conducting inspections at the scene.

Traffic in the area is not obstructed.

An investigation is underway to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Pleven has been notified.