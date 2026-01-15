Prof. Mikhail Konstantinov: Scanning machines are used to vote in the USA and Russia

Machine voting is once again on the agenda of parliament, after deputies are discussing various options for changes in the electoral process - from a return to 100% machine voting, through entirely paper voting, to the introduction of ballot scanning devices. The topic was commented on in the program “This Morning“ on bTV by Prof. Mikhail Konstantinov, a mathematician and election expert, and Zhoro Penchev from the Civic Union for Fair Elections.

Regarding the so-called ballot scanners, which were discussed in the parliamentary legal committee, Prof. Konstantinov stressed that a similar type of voting is used in both the USA and Russia. In this model, the voter fills out a paper ballot in a strictly defined way, after which it is read by a scanner. If the ballot is not filled out correctly, the device returns it for correction.

Prof. Konstantinov, however, was categorical that the introduction of such technology at this stage is unrealistic, as there is not enough time. According to him, voting in the upcoming elections will remain “the old way”, and the discussion about scanners at the moment is rather diverting public attention.

Zhoro Penchev also expressed serious reservations. He pointed out that the main risk is the lack of time for testing, training and preparation - both for the election administration and the voters themselves. According to him, some of the proposals for changes eliminate established control mechanisms for paper voting, such as the verification of signatures and ballots, the second seal and the inspection of the cobs.

Penchev also warned that prerequisites are being created for a shortage of technical personnel to maintain the devices on election day. This can lead to chaos in the sectional commissions, a lack of clarity on how to react to a problem and ultimately - to a loss of trust in the electoral process and unnecessary spending of public funds.

Prof. Konstantinov reminded that the introduction of a new electoral technology requires between 5 and 10 years of preparation. In Bulgaria, experiments with machine voting began as early as 2014, after preliminary discussions in 2013. According to him, this deadline was met, but attempts at rapid changes at the moment are not based on expert logic.

Both participants in the conversation united around the thesis that radical changes in electoral technologies without sufficient time and preparation carry more risks than benefits.

Konstantinov and Penchev argued over whether the introduction of machine voting in Bulgaria has led to a much lower voter turnout.