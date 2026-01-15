Terziev on the garbage crisis: There are no problems in 19 of 24 districts in Sofia

The Sofia Municipal Council listened to the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev. He presented information on the current state of garbage collection and disposal by districts on the territory of the Sofia Municipality, the current contracts with cleaning companies, as well as the action plan to overcome the garbage crisis. According to him, there are no problems with garbage in 19 of 24 districts in Sofia, Nova TV reported.

"The capacity is increasing both in terms of people and equipment. The picture that is presented is a little different. I am not saying that there are no problems, but a completely different campaign is being conducted, which has nothing to do with either the real state of garbage collection or our efforts to solve the issue. You know that elections are coming and the topic will be highly politicized. Sofia will be used as a tool for a national campaign by everyone. And I sincerely hope that the state will not be in the role it was in during the transport crisis and decide to provide assistance without being asked. When we talk about the role of the state, we want it to conscientiously fulfill its obligations. When it comes to payments for infrastructure projects, sanitation, to help us in the fight against illegal dumps, "said Terziev. And he explained that this year there will be no increase in the fee for household waste.

We recall that for seven zones the contracts with the waste collection companies expired, which led to the adoption of temporary measures to control the situation. In some of the zones the contracts were extended, in others - the municipality operates with its own capacity. In some neighborhoods, garbage is currently collected by companies from neighboring areas.