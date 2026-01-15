Rumen Hristov: If there is no new political player, GERB-SDS will be the first political force

If there is no new political player on the field, GERB-SDS will be the first political force, not PP-DB. This was said by the leader of the UDF and deputy chairman of the GERB-SDS PG Rumen Hristov on the air of “Your Day” on NOVA NEWS.

He stated that “as a democracy, we must defend the right of people to have a choice in how to vote”. According to him, the current option – with a machine or paper – is good. The discussion remains about those sections, which have 300 people and do not have machines, whether it is possible to deliver them, the MP added.

He pointed out that the insistence on machine voting and machine counting by the PP-DB is very extreme and fierce, and the reason is that they will not receive the expected result of 121 MPs after the elections, and thus there will be a reason for new protests.

Hristov said that he is concerned about whether the machines can be manipulated or not. There are also such concerns with paper votes, he added.

Hristov emphasized that in the European Union, 1% of the population votes with machines, and everyone else with paper.

The politician was categorical that the parliamentary groups must have their own representatives during the election process and when counting the ballots, regardless of whether they are machine or paper ballots.

At the end of the conversation, the politician said that GERB-SDF had mobilized to overcome the distrust that sociological research indicates. “But I do not see a rise in the other political forces that claim to be the first political formation. We will be the first political force, there is no doubt about that”, he concluded.