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NSI: Annual inflation in Bulgaria in December is 5%

NSI: Annual inflation in Bulgaria in December is 5%

The accumulated over the last 5 years is 41.4%

Jan 15, 2026 12:32 756

NSI: Annual inflation in Bulgaria in December is 5% - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

According to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), in December 2025 the monthly inflation, measured by the consumer price index, was 0.1 percent, and the annual - 5%. The average annual inflation for the period January 2025 - December 2025 compared to the period January 2024 - December 2024 is 4.6%.

The annual inflation for December 2025 compared to December 2024 is 3.5%. The annual average for the period January 2025 - December 2025 compared to January 2024 - December 2024 is also 3.5 percent.

In December 2024, the monthly inflation, measured by the consumer price index, was 0.4 percent, and the annual - 2.2%.

The accumulated inflation for the last three years (December 2025 compared to December 2022) is 12.3%, and for the last five years (December 2025 compared to December 2020) is 41.4%.

For more than two and a half years (31 months), the annual inflation (CPI) in Bulgaria has been in the single digits with a downward trend, according to a report from the National Statistical Institute. In June 2023, it became single-digit (8.7 percent) - for the first time since January 2022, when it was 9.1 percent. The peak of inflation in the country was in September 2022, when it reached 18.7% on an annual basis.

In December 2025, the prices of goods and services decreased in the following consumer groups: Clothing and footwear - by 2.3 percent; Communications - by 0.9%; Miscellaneous goods and services - by 0.1%.

The prices of goods and services in the following consumer groups were higher: Entertainment and culture - by 2.2 percent; Transportation - by 0.8 percent; Restaurants and hotels - by 0.4 percent; Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - by 0.3%; Education - by 0.1 percent; Home furnishings, household goods and services - by 0.1%; Health care - by 0.1%.

The prices of goods and services in the groups: Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and Food products and non-alcoholic beverages remain unchanged.


Bulgaria