NSI: Annual inflation in Bulgaria in December is 5%

According to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), in December 2025 the monthly inflation, measured by the consumer price index, was 0.1 percent, and the annual - 5%. The average annual inflation for the period January 2025 - December 2025 compared to the period January 2024 - December 2024 is 4.6%.

The annual inflation for December 2025 compared to December 2024 is 3.5%. The annual average for the period January 2025 - December 2025 compared to January 2024 - December 2024 is also 3.5 percent.

In December 2024, the monthly inflation, measured by the consumer price index, was 0.4 percent, and the annual - 2.2%.

The accumulated inflation for the last three years (December 2025 compared to December 2022) is 12.3%, and for the last five years (December 2025 compared to December 2020) is 41.4%.

For more than two and a half years (31 months), the annual inflation (CPI) in Bulgaria has been in the single digits with a downward trend, according to a report from the National Statistical Institute. In June 2023, it became single-digit (8.7 percent) - for the first time since January 2022, when it was 9.1 percent. The peak of inflation in the country was in September 2022, when it reached 18.7% on an annual basis.

In December 2025, the prices of goods and services decreased in the following consumer groups: Clothing and footwear - by 2.3 percent; Communications - by 0.9%; Miscellaneous goods and services - by 0.1%.

The prices of goods and services in the following consumer groups were higher: Entertainment and culture - by 2.2 percent; Transportation - by 0.8 percent; Restaurants and hotels - by 0.4 percent; Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - by 0.3%; Education - by 0.1 percent; Home furnishings, household goods and services - by 0.1%; Health care - by 0.1%.

The prices of goods and services in the groups: Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and Food products and non-alcoholic beverages remain unchanged.