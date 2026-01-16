Weather today, forecast for Friday, January 16: Colder air is blowing in, precipitation is expected

At night in the southwestern half of the country it will be mostly clear, while in the other regions the cloudiness will increase.

Minimum temperatures will be between minus 3° and 2°, in Sofia – around 0°, and on the Black Sea coast – between 0° and 6°.

With a strong wind from the northeast, colder air will blow in. Precipitation is expected – initially from rain, which with the cold weather will turn into snow, first in Northeastern and Eastern Bulgaria.

In the southwestern regions, the weather will persist with more sunny hours. Temperatures will continue to drop and around 2 p.m. will be from minus 3° in the northeastern regions to 9°-10° in the extreme southwestern parts of the country, in Sofia – around 8°.

A warning has been issued for the danger of ice drifts in the northeastern regions.

There will be light snowfall in the mountains.A moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest, which will gradually orient itself from the northeast.

During the weekends and at the beginning of the new week, it will be very cold again. The minimum temperatures in most regions will be between minus 12° and minus 7°, and the maximum – from minus 6° in the northern parts to 2°-3° in the extreme southern parts of the country.

It will remain windy, and light snowfalls are possible in the eastern and mountainous regions.

On Tuesday there will be more sunny hours, the wind will weaken, and daytime temperatures will increase slightly.