Massive tax inspections continue across the country for unjustified price increases of goods and services

Massive tax inspections continue across the country. They are monitoring whether there has been an unjustified price increase of goods and services after the adoption of the new currency. Yesterday, inspectors entered a grocery store in Dobrich on a tip.

A citizen complains that a store is violating the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in Bulgaria.

Anna Mitova, Director of the "Communications" Directorate of the National Revenue Agency: "Regarding the indication of the values in leva and euro on the receipts, it is also stated in the tip that there is another type of violation related to the labels in the store."

A total of 46 inspections have been carried out in Dobrich since the beginning of the year, Mitova also announced. Their goal is to determine whether the signals are justified.

Anna Mitova, Director of the "Communications" Directorate of the National Revenue Agency: "If, of course, it is, we can impose sanctions that are provided for by law. They are for a first violation; currently we impose the smallest sanction, which is 2,556 euros, a little over this amount or 5,000 leva. For a repeat offense, you know that this amount can reach a little over 102,000 euros or 200,000 leva."

It turns out that Dobrichli are particularly careful consumers.

- Do you always take your receipt?

- Yes.

- Do you check what it says on it?

- Yes, yes, every time.

- Yes, yes, I check.

- Have you found any discrepancies - let's say the label says one thing, and the receipt says another?

- No, no.

- Here it is right now. I'll check it at home later. Sometimes mistakes happen, people work anyway."

The total number of violations of the Euro law found by tax authorities across the country so far is 116, mainly in the service sector, which is why a third of the inspections are carried out in beauty and hair salons, parking lots and garages, gyms, etc.

The police in Montana are investigating a new case of counterfeit euros.

According to information from BNT, a woman shopped with counterfeit money with a face value of 20 euros in a store in the broad center of the regional town. Not long after, the saleswoman at the store noticed a problem with the money and immediately reported the incident.

The police questioned numerous people in the area and collected footage from cameras around.

Later in the day, a woman was detained and taken for questioning to the Regional Office.

The Ministry of Interior and the prosecutor's office are expected to provide details.

This is the third case of counterfeit euros found in Montana. The previous two were in Varshets and Valchedram.