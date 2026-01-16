The Surva Festival changes traffic at the Daskalovo junction on Struma Motorway

From 4:00 p.m. on Friday (January 16) until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday (January 18), traffic will change at the "Daskalovo" junction on the "Struma" highway in the Pernik region for the 32nd International Festival of Masquerade Games "Surva", BNT reported.

During the three days, those traveling on the "Struma" highway from Sofia to Pernik will pass through the right outer lane of the roundabout at the "Daskalovo" junction to the right lane of the I-6 Pernik - Kyustendil road. Traffic from Sofia on the I-1 Vladaya - Dragichevo road in the direction of Pernik will move through the middle lane of the roundabout at the "Daskalovo" road junction to the left lane of the I-6 Pernik - Kyustendil road.

From Saturday to Monday, reverse traffic will be introduced in a 1 km long section in the Dragichevo area. On January 17 (Saturday) between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., two lanes in the direction of Sofia and one lane towards Pernik will be provided, in order to facilitate faster and easier movement of travelers from Pernik. On Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday (January 19), two lanes will again be set aside for vehicles moving towards Sofia.

The "Road Infrastructure" Agency appeals to drivers to drive carefully, at a reasonable speed, without undertaking risky maneuvers and overtaking that would endanger the safety of all other travelers. To set off in vehicles prepared for winter conditions and to follow the temporary traffic organization.

Do not use emergency lanes on highways for faster movement in heavy traffic. This prevents the passage of vehicles with a special traffic regime in the event of an accident.