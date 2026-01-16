A fire in the capital's Svoboda district claimed three lives, NOVA reported, citing the Ministry of Interior.

One person was hospitalized with burns.

The fire broke out on Friday at around 3:00 a.m. According to initial information, the flames started from a charger. The victims are a mother and her two daughters.

The evacuation of the residents has begun. However, due to serious gassing of the staircase, the evacuation was suspended.

The fire is under control. The teams on site continue their work.