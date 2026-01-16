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Mother and her two daughters died in a fire in the capital's Svoboda district

Mother and her two daughters died in a fire in the capital's Svoboda district

One person was hospitalized with burns

Jan 16, 2026 07:29 285

Mother and her two daughters died in a fire in the capital's Svoboda district - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A fire in the capital's Svoboda district claimed three lives, NOVA reported, citing the Ministry of Interior.

One person was hospitalized with burns.

The fire broke out on Friday at around 3:00 a.m. According to initial information, the flames started from a charger. The victims are a mother and her two daughters.

The evacuation of the residents has begun. However, due to serious gassing of the staircase, the evacuation was suspended.

The fire is under control. The teams on site continue their work.


Bulgaria