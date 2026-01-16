Part of Varna's "Briz" neighborhood was flooded due to an accident caused by a private company that burst a main water main during construction activities.

This was also the reason for a spectacular geyser to erupt next to the building under construction. In a nearby cooperative, the first floor was flooded.

Some of the residents there had to move to a hotel.

And mud and inert materials flowed down the streets. Photos and videos were also distributed on social networks.

Teams from ViK - Varna are working to repair the damage.

The areas of “Izgrev”, “Sotira”, “Akchelar”, “St. Nikola” and part of the “Briz” district are without water.

The water supply is expected to be restored around 10 p.m. tonight, ViK-Varna reports.