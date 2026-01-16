The Legal Committee is again discussing the amendments to the Electoral Code

The Legal Committee continues the discussions on the amendments to the Electoral Code. On Thursday, the discussions lasted more than 4 hours and became an occasion for the exchange of sharp remarks and disputes in the hall.

The opposition united around the idea of completely machine voting, but disagreed on the issue of how exactly to count the machine vote. After 2 hours of debate, the proposals of the PP–DB for 100% machine voting were rejected.

The ruling party insists on mixed voting - both by machine and by paper, but also for one innovation - optical scanning devices. The Legal Committee adopted the texts that guarantee the readiness of the CEC to introduce such scanning devices. However, it is not clear whether, even if they are adopted in plenary, they will be implemented in the next early parliamentary elections, or whether they will be postponed in time.