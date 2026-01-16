Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
Karadjov will answer parliamentary questions about the sale of the government "Falcon"

Karadjov will answer parliamentary questions about the sale of the government "Falcon"

The deputies will ask questions to two ministers during the regular parliamentary control

Jan 16, 2026 08:05 206

Karadjov will answer parliamentary questions about the sale of the government "Falcon" - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The deputies will ask questions to two ministers during the regular parliamentary control, which will be held on Friday.

The first to answer will be the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport in resignation, Grozdan Karadjov, to a question about the sale of the government plane "Falcon", used for flying over and calibrating aeronautical equipment.

The second minister is the regional minister Ivan Ivanov, who will also answer a question about the reconstruction of a damaged road surface in the village of Dolna Kremena, Mezdra municipality.


Bulgaria