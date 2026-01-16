Rumen Radev handed the third mandate to the APS, they returned it immediately

President Rumen Radev today handed the third mandate to form a government within the framework of the 51st National Assembly to the “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms“ (APS).

We recall that the third parliamentaryly represented party that receives an exploratory mandate is chosen by the president. The first two parties are chosen by number. These were GERB-SDF and PP-DB.

“It was no coincidence that I chose to hand you the third mandate. The APS was subjected to brutal pressure from its offspring and you probably realize better than others the vices of today's governance model. Many of your sympathizers were subjected to pressure, and today they are subjected to various forms of influence, unacceptable for the rule of law,‘ said the head of state before handing over the folder.

And he announced:

“I hand you this mandate as a symbol of national unity and against any attempt by self-serving politicians to instill interethnic tension, for which there is no basis in Bulgaria, and which serves only their narrow-minded and, above all, personal interests“.