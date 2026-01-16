Bozanov: GERB is trying to close down the Anti-Corruption Commission in a way that will cover their tracks

A few minutes ago we saw that it was proposed that the bills for closing down the Anti-Corruption Commission be examined in a legal committee. The commission that commits so many outrages, including the detention of the mayor of Varna. Everything was possible with the support of the prosecutor's office of Sarafov, who is illegally in his office. Today we will propose that a legal committee examine the declaration we proposed to the 51st National Assembly, which demands that the Supreme Judicial Council immediately elect a new acting prosecutor general and that Sarafov immediately dismiss the office. This was stated to journalists by Nadezhda Yordanova from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria“.

Bozhidar Bozanov commented on the return of the third mandate from the APS: “It is clear that in this parliament there is no situation and structure that would raise a ruling majority and form a government.“

Regarding the KPK, he specified: “With Ms. Borislavova, we sent a signal that Anton Slavchev and others had put pressure on witnesses to testify falsely. Yesterday it became clear that the prosecutor's office has assigned an investigation into this to the KPK. That is, the KPK will examine the KPK - it is scandalous.

We have three demands:

Mobile operators should not delete the data on Anton Slavchev's calls after a 6-month period. It seems that the CPC has waited for this period to expire from the moment when Slavchev threatened Dian Ivanov.

We will request from the prosecutor's office all documents from the preliminary investigation, including interrogations, etc., carried out by the prosecutor's office, to see if there was any tampering, if the work was done.“

„Reminder of GERB and Borisov to sign the resignation of Slavchev - the main conduit of Peevski's interests in the CPC. The first step to closing the CPC is the release of Slavchev“, he also noted.

Lena Borislavova recalled: „At the end of this month, a special fact-finding commission from the group of „Renew Europe“ will arrive in our country from the EP, who will deal with the actions of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Prosecutor's Office and criminal judges in cases related to the persecution of political opponents - Nikola Barbutov, Blagomir Kotsev and others from the PP. What has been happening in our country in the last year with particular intensity is the use of the criminal system against political opponents - outside the law, persecution and pressure are being exerted in the service of Peevski and Borisov.“

Regarding the upcoming formation of a caretaker cabinet, Bozanov stressed: “It is important that the Minister of Interior is not subordinate to Peevski. In elections, the two parameters for a fair vote are the ways of voting and whether the Ministry of Interior will assist vote buyers.“

According to him, GERB is trying to close down the Criminal Procedure Code in a way that will cover their tracks.