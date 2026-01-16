Tomislav Donchev: Election technology should not replace the clash of political ideas and debate

Election technology should not replace the political debate and clash of ideas, said Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth in resignation, during today's parliamentary blitz control and in response to a question from the parliamentary group of “PP-DB“, related to the readiness of the outgoing government to purchase new election devices for the upcoming spring early elections in Bulgaria.

The question was directed to Donchev due to the absence of outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov due to official business obligations.

The outgoing Deputy Prime Minister recalled that the role of the Council of Ministers is to provide logistical support for the elections, with the Central Election Commission (CEC) playing a leading role, with both institutions being obliged to comply with the law.

When asked whether there is a budget allocated, Donchev indicated that the state does not have a budget. “There are expenditure ceilings from the previous year and there are no investment costs allocated“, he specified and added on his own behalf that the practice from previous elections was to change the election process at the last possible moment.

Grozdan Karadjov, the outgoing Minister of Transport and Communications, also participated in today's blitz control.