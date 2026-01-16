Plamen Kirov: When returning the last exploratory mandate, there are no more deadlines

When returning the last exploratory mandate, after amending the Constitution, there are no more deadlines. The president must consult with the parliamentary groups, although he already did so before the New Year. What will he discuss with them now? Who will he choose as the caretaker prime minister from the “home book”? The parliamentary groups have no bearing here. Rumen Radev must review the list of possible options to make it clear whether any would agree to become prime minister. After which he must consult with the people who can occupy this position. Then, at the proposal of the new caretaker prime minister, the president should appoint a caretaker government. This was said by the lecturer in constitutional law, Prof. Plamen Kirov, on the air of “Your Day” on NOVA NEWS.

He specified that the Constitution states that the president first appoints a caretaker government, then calls elections within two months.

According to the lecturer, there is a person in the “house book” who would agree to take over the post of caretaker prime minister, but he emphasized that he was not referring to Dimitar Glavchev.

Kirov also commented on the proposals for changes to the Electoral Code. According to him, the introduction of a new type of machine is “artistic amateurism”, he said, referring to the scanning devices.

The lecturer advised against making changes to the Code, because there is a risk that the problems will become bigger. “These are people who do not have the capacity to make necessary and expedient changes to the electoral process”, he said.