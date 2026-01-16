Grozdan Karadjov: Apocalypse after January 1st did not happen

The claims about an apocalypse and some terrible crises after January 1st, 2026 did not happen. In fact, this is the problem of some Bulgarian politicians, because after the fears they instilled did not come true, they are now starting to look for a calf under the ox. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications in resignation, Grozdan Karadjov.

"Vazrazhdane" accused the government and the BNB of having failed in the process of switching from lev to euro. The party asked whether there would be sanctions for merchants who continue to return change in levs after February 1, 2026.

Karadzhov refuted the claims of "Vazrazhdane" about the euro, including that fees were being collected from banks. "There are funds in the BNB and as opportunities to be distributed to merchants as starter packages. Unfortunately, not all merchants stocked up with enough available euro coins and banknotes. From my experience, I can say that even in the smallest neighborhood shops they give me back every last cent in euros", he said.