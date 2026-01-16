After Varna - in Dobrich region, students go online to study. Kindergartens and nurseries to continue to accept children, but under strict medical supervision. A flu epidemic has been declared from January 19 to 23, bTV reported.

Zornitsa Dimitrova is a mother of two children and has been waiting with her older child, who is a student, for an examination in front of the doctor's office since morning.

At the end of last week, the number of patients with flu-like symptoms at Dr. Zhelka Keranova increased.

"There are some complaints that one could ignore. Severe sore throat, not even a cough. This is the leading factor, at least in my practice, and the appearance of a fever at a later stage," she says.

At the "Hristo Botev" school, about 15% of the children are absent, and in one of the third grades there are children who are already in online classes.

From Monday, visits to the hospital and social services will be prohibited.