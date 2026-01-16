Zhelyazkov: We are leaving a significant resource in the fund and in the Bulgarian Development Bank for the renovation of Bulgarian citizens' homes

We are leaving a significant resource both in the fund and through the Bulgarian Development Bank, which municipalities will have at their disposal for the policies for the renovation of multi-family and single-family residential buildings. This is the right approach, to decentralize the renovation program, because this way it becomes much closer to the citizens, more accessible, much more effective and much faster. This was commented on by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during his visit to Veliko Tarnovo. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov and the Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo Daniel Panov are inspecting today the progress of the program for the renovation of multi-family residential buildings in the municipality.

Zhelyazkov pointed out that the current program for the energy renovation of multi-family buildings and the upcoming launch of the new one - for the renovation of single-family homes, are a good policy, close to the people and combine private with public interest. Thanks to the improved energy efficiency, household bills in the winter months are reduced, while the energy balance in the country is also improving. “This is important because energy is currently the main element for the competitiveness of any country and the Bulgarian energy market must be not just effective, not just well-balanced, but must provide an opportunity for the development of the Bulgarian economy and a way to guarantee the stability of the electricity system“, explained the Prime Minister.

Minister Stankov emphasized that in preparing the program for the renovation of single-family residential buildings, the government relies most on local authorities. It is planned that the municipalities will be the leaders, they will collect the documents and help people in the regions so that the documents can be prepared as accurately as possible and the administrative burden can be reduced. “So we rely extremely on local authorities to assist these households. The documents should be submitted in the shortest possible time and with the maximum possible reduced administrative burden. If everything goes well, I hope that this program can be officially opened by the middle of the year“, said Zhecho Stankov.

“In the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria for four years, the main topic that was discussed was to restore the Energy Efficiency Program, since you know that it was not functioning for four years. I am glad that it happened, because in the end, thousands of citizens will be able to improve their living conditions“, commented the Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo Daniel Panov, who is also the Chairman of the National Association of Municipalities of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Panov emphasized that the single-family houses will be renovated under the new program prepared by the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, under the decarbonization plan and under the energy efficiency program. Specifically in Veliko Tarnovo, some of these single-family homes are also cultural monuments, which is why the programs will improve the architectural and historical environment in the Old Town.