RHI-Sofia has drawn up an act against Mayor Terziev because of the garbage

On January 14, the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) of Sofia issued an act establishing an administrative violation against the Mayor of the Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev, Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadjov announced in parliament. The reason is an unfulfilled prescription of the inspection in connection with the garbage crisis.

Karadzhov spoke on the topic after questions from deputies from "DPS Novo nacholu". A few days ago, Delyan Peevski's parliamentary group attacked the mayor with signals to a number of institutions, in which they demanded "strict sanctions" for Terziev because of the unresolved problem, writes "Sega".

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the RZI had received over 30 signals from citizens, because of which the inspection had sent several letters to the municipality, in which it warned that even a short-term suspension of the collection and transportation of household waste would worsen hygiene and endanger the health of Sofia residents. After that, the RZI issued four regulations to the municipality, and on January 14 the aforementioned sanction followed because the first regulation was not implemented. On January 20, the next regulation expires and then a health check will be carried out in a number of Sofia districts. If there is no change, Terziev may receive another act.

The other Deputy Prime Minister - Tomislav Donchev - also spoke on the issue. He recalled that Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov had offered help to Vasil Terziev, who had decided that he would cope on his own. According to Donchev, there is no other communication on the topic between the mayor and the government.

"When I was young, I had the opportunity to boast about two years of mayoral experience. A good model is for the municipality to have a municipal company or enterprise that can react in crisis situations and prevent the municipality from being blackmailed," Donchev said.