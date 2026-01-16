Borisov: In one year we fulfilled all our goals

„In one year we fulfilled all our goals, what we gathered for - that's what we did. Now they want immediate elections - we gave them to them. So far they have not offered anything except their personal ambitions to own the repressive organs of the state, which we want to close, not expand (KPK - ed. note)“. This was said by GERB leader Boyko Borisov during a GERB meeting with mayors from Northern Bulgaria, which is taking place in Veliko Tarnovo.

„Twice I have been faced with a situation to make decisions that are fateful for both the party and the state - once was the COVID crisis, when we were closing the country the fastest and then opening it the fastest. Only we left the churches, mosques and synagogues open. The second time was the convergence report, when it had to be decided, and Radev behaves as a party leader, not as a head of state, and as a party leader he single-handedly appoints constitutional judges”, Borisov also said.

Submitting a convergence report is like jumping, there is no turning back - either the EU accepts you, or they tell you "You can't do it", as happened with our neighbors Romania. What if it were the other way around - if they had accepted Romania, and Bulgaria - not?, commented the GERB leader.

The risks for GERB in submitting this report were monstrous, Borisov reported.

And like hypocrites, everyone came out to speak against the euro and demanded a vote of no confidence in the government, added the GERB leader. The euro is being introduced smoothly. To top it off, they removed us from a 27-year-old monitoring mechanism for the law enforcement system, he added.

„It costs 112 leva to remove a ton of garbage in Veliko Tarnovo, and in Bankya - 285 leva I pay in Sofia, Borisov said, and yet our city is littered with garbage. The mayor of Sofia says that the garbage crisis in Sofia was political, and Boris Bonev himself, who elected him, says that the mayor did not know how to solve the garbage. I want Terziev to stay until his last working day, so that we can see how the PP-DB mayors govern, even if SOS asks for his resignation, we will vote against it. When there is someone to blame, they always say "GERB is hindering us", but we always help him, his people attack him and he sees it", Borisov also said.