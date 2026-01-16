MIR approved over 1,300 companies to increase their energy efficiency

The Ministry of Innovation and Growth approved 1,322 companies to increase their energy efficiency with European funds. They will receive nearly 60 million euros under the “Competitiveness and Innovation in Enterprises“ Program (PKIP). The procedure for energy efficiency and use of energy from renewable sources aroused serious interest. 2,678 companies submitted project proposals, with more than 70% being outside Sofia and outside the most developed Southwestern region of the country.

The measure is a continuation of the Ministry's efforts to achieve greater energy independence for businesses and reduce bills for electricity, natural gas, liquid fuels or other energy carriers. Project proposals could be submitted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The minimum funding is 15,000 euros, and the maximum - 50,000 euros. The funds can be invested in energy-efficient equipment and facilities with which companies can ensure their own production and storage of electricity. Such as heat pumps, waste heat recovery systems, energy-efficient insulation systems in buildings, photovoltaic panels, local energy storage facilities (batteries), etc.

Due to the large number of companies ranked in the reserve lists, the Ministry will take action to initiate a proposal to the Program Monitoring Committee to provide additional funds under the procedure budget.