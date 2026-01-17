Weather today, forecast for Saturday, January 17: Sunny but frosty

It will be an icy day with minimum temperatures of around minus 10° in the northeastern regions, to around minus 3 in Southwest Bulgaria, in Sofia around minus 2.

Maximums of minus 3° in Ludogorie and along the eastern Danube, to around 4 in the extreme southwestern regions of the country, in Sofia around 3, along the Black Sea coast between minus 1 and 3°.



It will be mostly sunny over the country, but the morning will be frosty. There will be more significant cloudiness before noon over Southwestern Bulgaria, but in the afternoon it will decrease to mostly sunny weather there too.

A moderate northeasterly wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria - a strong northerly wind and with it cold air will invade.

On Sunday and at the beginning of the new week it will be very cold again.

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 12 and minus 7°, and the maximum - from minus 6 in the north to 2-3° in the extreme southern parts of the country.



It will remain windy, and light snowfalls are possible in the eastern and mountainous regions.

On Tuesday there will be more sunny hours, the wind will weaken, and daytime temperatures will increase slightly.

On Wednesday cloudiness from the southwest will increase and by the evening in places in Southern Bulgaria there will be light snow, or rain and snow.