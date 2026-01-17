More and more Bulgarians are leaving the UK

The UK is no longer among the most desirable immigration destinations. Data for the last year show that over 250,000 people have left the UK. Among them are both foreigners and a large number of young and educated Britons who are looking for a job outside the country due to the high cost of living, unaffordable housing, problems with public services, crime and slow income growth. Even wealthy people are turning their backs on the country - over 10,000 millionaires have also left it, reports Nova TV.

Among the largest groups of foreigners who have left the UK are Bulgarians. According to official data, around 11,000 of our compatriots have left the UK in the last year, while only 4,000 have settled there. This places Bulgaria among the countries with the largest negative migration balance compared to the UK. Only Romania and Poland have more people leaving.

One of the stories of return is that of Venera Stoyanova and her family. They lived in London for more than ten years, driven by the desire to provide a better life and education for their children. However, the decision to return came from them. After graduating from “Kingston University“, Venera's daughter categorically chose to find her place in Bulgaria, which tipped the scales for the entire family.

In the summer, the Stoyans left London and settled in their native village of Divotino, near Pernik, without a previously secured job. However, they quickly found professional fulfillment. Venera started working as an English teacher at a language school in Pernik, and her husband became a coach.

Before returning, Venera taught at the Bulgarian school “Zvanche“ in London and has actively worked to preserve Bulgarian culture among the children of immigrants. Today, she says that adaptation in Bulgaria is easier thanks to the support of colleagues and the fact that more and more families are choosing to return home.

According to her, the trend is clearly noticeable – more and more Bulgarians from the UK are deciding to return, attracted by the opportunity for a quieter life, closeness to family and a sense of belonging.