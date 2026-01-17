Lorer complained about Assen Vassilev

This coalition government crossed all limits of arrogance and impudence. They decided to govern despite the will of the people, completely disregarding processes, employers, unions, disregarding any idea of the opposition and they paid the price. At this protest there were supporters of PP-DB, there were a few supporters of "Vazrazhdane", but there were also many supporters of GERB. So this government of theirs really caused them great damage - this was commented on in the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" by PP-DB MP Daniel Lorer.

When asked whether he would be on the lists of "Continuing Change" on the upcoming elections, Lorer responded as follows:

"His (Assen Vassilev, ed. note) one-person decision-making is an attempt to lead the entire PP-DB coalition - an extremely complex coalition of many formations, by one person and his decision. Where we are going - whether we are going to the left and will we make left-wing policies, automatic payments, etc., whether we are going or not with "Vazrazhdane", whether we will make coalitions is in this particular case whether Lorer will be on the lists... some statements that are made before the coalition has made a decision."

In his words, in a democratic coalition it is very important that decisions are made after group discussion:

"There are nominations, there is a decision-making process and this process finally takes some form. When you single-handedly announce the decision before that, you are trying to frame it and put it in some framework and predetermine it before your partners have decided, which is quite offensive for the partners as well."

According to him, the real issue is a matter of trust - to what extent does Bulgarian society trust the mechanisms of democracy.