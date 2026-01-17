Radostin Vassilev: For MECH, Rumen Radev is a partner, we are waiting for him

“The election of Ahmed Dogan for the third term was a big mistake. I did not expect a mandate and I would have returned him in the same way as APS did. But the symbolic return of Dogan's image by this president to the political space is a gross mistake for me“, said in “This Saturday“ on bTV, the leader of MECH, Radostin Vassilev.

“People like Dogan and APS are to blame for the state of the country for more than 30 years. They must disappear and are no different from Peevski. After all, his fathers and mothers are there, they created him“, he said.

Vassilev said that he had told Rumen Radev many times that he should shake off the corrupt element. However, for MECH, the president is a partner and “they are waiting for him on the political scene“.

“If Radev acts like me, he will be a great partner for MECH and we are waiting for him on the political scene“, said Vassilev.

“If we receive enough trust in the elections that we do not have 11 deputies in parliament, we could do much more than that. I think we will be a surprise in the next elections with or without Radev“, said the leader of MECH.

According to him, everything outside GERB and both MRFs are possible partners for them and they do not have the ideological problem of “Vazrazhdane“ and PP-DB being able to never be partners with each other.

“We are irreconcilable with GERB and “DPS-New Beginning“. We are ready for any political sacrifice, even if we disappear. For us, it is not a problem to not be in politics“, said the leader of MECH.

For him, “There are such people“ no longer exist, and Toshko Yordanov leads a “gang of ghosts, fraudsters“.

“When we govern, we will want a Ministry of Justice to arrest people like Peevski and Borisov. We will want the Prosecutor General to leave the judiciary and become part of the executive branch. We will want a New Constitution, a Grand National Assembly“, Radostin Vassilev also said.

Regarding machine voting, he stated that he categorically believes in the machines.

“These machines that we currently have and have been tested have proven 100% to be safe. The speculations about interference in codes were made by GERB and “DPS-New Beginning“ intentionally, because they lost a huge controlled vote with these machines. I don't see why we need to invest in new machines“, believes Radostin Vassilev.

“The only change in the Electoral Code that had a result was the introduction of the machines in 2021. From now on, they will accept what they like and that is why, in my opinion, “touching“ is not right at the moment”, he added.