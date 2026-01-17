Stoyanovich: Bulgaria resembles Paris from 1920, when every second taxi driver pretends to be a Russian millionaire

According to the Employment Agency, the demand for qualified personnel with secondary and higher education is increasingly falling, as there is a need for unqualified personnel.

„Do you notice that the demand for deputies is increasing? It's hard to find someone to dig a channel for you, but otherwise to give you a brain from the TV, dressed like a switchman in a dark blue suit and slightly slicked back stupidly like an MP, everyone is ready“, historian Petar Stoyanovich commented on this news to bTV.

„This study proves a very clear trend, to which we continue to not pay enough attention in Bulgaria. And this is the fact that the labor market has long had other laws and expectations. We continue to churn out unemployed graduates or dissatisfied diploma holders,“ said Stoyanovich.

According to him, Bulgaria currently resembles Paris from 1920, when every second taxi driver presents himself as a Russian millionaire who fled the Bolsheviks and “became a taxi driver out of nowhere“.

“In Bulgaria, everyone is a graduate in some way. This tradition inherited from the socialists – – – – – – Mom, study so you don't have to work”, has already finally turned into the pursuit of some diplomas. In the acquisition of some higher education in all cities and towns. Per capita, we are one of the countries with the most universities. Half - completely meaningless“, the historian believes.

According to him, in Bulgaria everyone wants to be a soup cook, and no one - a farmer.

“We are born with a clear awareness of “offensive“ and “unprestigious“ or non-professions“, said Petar Stoyanovich.

“In our country, the average craftsman wants to become at least a deputy minister. He has not thought about where to find better cucumbers to sell his whole life, but lives with the thought that he does not want to be a greengrocer, but wants to explore space, Antarctica or be a nuclear physics specialist and suck a pencil at a desk all day long“, he also said.

According to him, currently in our country, the number of truly prestigious vocational high schools can be counted on the fingers.

According to Stojanovic, being a "bag-snatcher" is not much different in terms of creativity than being an average craftsman.

„The problem is when we start not being able to find doctors and when you lie under someone's knife and that person wonders whether to start from left to right and how to sew you up – stitch after needle, and you get hooked on pathology. This work will go that far“, the historian also said.

“Tomorrow there will be no one to patch a shoe, there will be no one to fix anything. There are entire sectors where no one changes the bolt, but throws the whole part in the trash and says I won't argue. Give me a new one from the store. And here we come to a deadlock, in which our country has been for a long time. We are not the only ones“, believes Petar Stojanovic.