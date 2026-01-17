Ivaylo Mirchev: We have signals of activation of "people with nicknames" for vote buying

Signals of activation of vote buying schemes associated with "people with nicknames" were the focus of a press conference by the co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev in Burgas. The topic was raised in the context of the changes in the Electoral Code and the measures to guarantee a fair election process.

“The reason for me being in Burgas today is the fairness of the election process“, said Mirchev at the beginning of the briefing. He specified that he had held a meeting with volunteers from the "You Count" initiative from various municipalities in the region.

According to him, there are worrying indications of activity at the local level. “The main problem is the indications of the activation of the criminal contingent in terms of vote buying in the Burgas region, for people with nicknames well known to all of us“, said Mirchev.

He criticized the work of state institutions. “We practically do not have a functioning prosecutor's office, the State Agency of National Security and Bulgarian institutions are not working. Guaranteeing a fair election process should obviously be in the hands of Bulgarian citizens“, said the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“.

Mirchev emphasized the role of citizen observers in the election process. “We already have over 7,000 people in the initiative “You Count“. Our goal is to reach over 20,000 volunteers so that we can cover the entire country“, he pointed out.

Regarding legislative initiatives, Mirchev said: “We will propose that the National Assembly adopt a declaration that clearly tells the Supreme Judicial Council that the resignation of the acting Prosecutor General must be voted on“.

Emphasis was also placed on the method of voting. “We insist on 100% machine voting and we will continue to insist on this in the hall“, said Mirchev, adding: “When there is a paper ballot, there are huge opportunities for manipulation“.

On the topic of the upcoming elections, he emphasized that their date is entirely within the powers of the head of state. “This decision is the president's and he must make it“, Mirchev also said.