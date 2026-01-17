Manol Genov: Management was part of difficult compromises, but we worked as a team

The Minister of Environment and Water in resignation, Manol Genov, commented on both the political situation and key issues from his portfolio in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ on NOVA NEWS.

Manol Genov presented detailed information on the control of thermal power plants during the heating season. According to him, 66 inspections of large combustion installations have been carried out since October. At the “Brikel“ thermal power plant, three acts have been drawn up and penal decrees have been issued for a total of 30 thousand leva, which are currently being appealed. Sanctions for nearly 190 thousand leva have been imposed on “Maritsa Iztok 3“, including for unregulated use of biomass. Increased control has also been exercised over the Bobov Dol Thermal Power Plant, where over 20 inspections have been carried out and numerous punitive decrees have been issued for previous violations.

“There is control and it continues. Sanctions are imposed by law, and when there are violations, they are appealed in court“, said the resigned minister.

The resigned minister paid special attention to the state of water resources in the country. According to him, there is currently no immediate risk to the water supply. “The energy dams are about 70% full, and those for drinking and domestic water supply - over 60%. The situation is better compared to the same period last year“, he pointed out. Genov added that snow remains a key factor in supplying surface water sources and expressed hope for a snowier winter.

On the topic of water shortages in Asenovgrad, the minister acknowledged that the problem is long-standing and structural. According to him, one of the main reasons is the construction of buildings on main water pipes. “This is a paradox - construction in the easement of a water pipe. The responsibility lies with the local authorities and the authorities that issued the permits“, said Genov. He stressed the need to develop the underground cadastre in order to prevent similar situations in the future.

Waste and its management were also among the highlights of the conversation. Genov was critical of the management of the crisis in Sofia. “Administrative and penal activity clearly does not act either preventively or as a deterrent. Responsibility for waste management by law lies with the mayor“, he said. In his words, the deposit system cannot compensate for the lack of organization and expertise at the local level.

The resigning minister explained that a bill has been prepared for the deposit system for packaging, which aims for equal access for all participants. “The state must be a regulator. The system must reach the smallest settlement, not just the large retail chains“, emphasized Genov. He pointed out that in other European countries the goal of 90% collection was achieved in a year and a half.

Regarding eco-taxes for cars, Genov explained that the highest taxes are for older cars, and the lowest for electric vehicles. According to him, increases in some waste streams are necessary in order to have real investments in recycling, instead of exporting waste for processing abroad.

He also commented that the management was the result of difficult compromises between several political formations, but nevertheless the ministers worked as a team. “The environment is a horizontal policy, it affects energy, agriculture, the economy. Without coordination there can be no results“, emphasized Genov.