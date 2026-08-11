The American, Canadian and Australian Metropolitan Joseph was hit by a car in Manhattan, and then taken to hospital, our Consulate General in New York reported.

At the same time, he was declared wanted, because due to a discrepancy in the spelling of his last name, investigators did not connect the injured person with the sought-after Bulgarian metropolitan. The 83-year-old Metropolitan Joseph remains in the hospital for observation, he is in contact, without danger to his life. He was visited by a representative of our Consulate General. Metropolitan Joseph has been in office since 1989. He has repeatedly stated that he wants to return to Bulgaria, but the Holy Synod does not approve of such a decision. Metropolitan Joseph's previous vicar is the current Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil.