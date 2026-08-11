There are still unexploded ammunition from the EMKO warehouse

There are unexploded ammunition from the "EMKO" warehouse. This was stated by the head of the ODMVR-Gabrovo Senior Commissioner Ilian Ivanov. Military teams and ammunition experts from the Specialized Counter-Terrorism Unit are currently working around the remains of the exploded building.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that ammunition and shrapnel flew half a kilometer from the warehouse. After the removal of the unexploded ammunition, experts will begin work on site to check all working versions of the causes of the explosion.

We recall that there were no deaths or injuries in the explosions at the "EMKO" ammunition factory. Due to the spread of the fire towards the village of Radoevi, the BG-ALERT system was activated. 300 workers were immediately evacuated.

A warehouse where ammunition was stored burned down, said Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev. According to him, there is no evidence of external interference. The warehouse was used daily.