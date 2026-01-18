Weather today, forecast for Sunday, January 18: Mostly cloudy, cold weather continues

Cold air will continue to blow in from the northeast. Minimum temperatures in most places will be between minus 11 and minus 6 degrees, in the extreme southwestern regions up to minus 1. It will be cloudy over most of the country.

Snowfall will occur mainly along the Southern Black Sea Coast. Over the southern parts of the country, the cloud cover will temporarily break and decrease. In the western regions, a weak to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast.

In the eastern regions, it will be moderate from the north-northeast, and along the Black Sea coast it will be temporarily strong. The maximum temperatures in Northern Bulgaria will be between minus 7 and minus 3 degrees, and in Southern Bulgaria between minus 2 and plus 3.

It will be cloudy over the Stara Planina and the mountains of Eastern Bulgaria. There will only be snowfall in isolated places in the Stara Planina. Over the massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria and in the Rhodope Mountains, the cloud cover will break and decrease. A moderate and temporarily strong wind will blow from the north-northeast.

It will also be quite cold on Monday. The minimum temperatures in most places will be between minus 12 and minus 7 degrees, and the maximum from minus 5 to about 0 degrees. There will be significant cloudiness in Northern Bulgaria. Visibility will be reduced in places, but there will be almost no precipitation. Sunny weather will prevail on Tuesday and daytime temperatures will slightly increase. On Wednesday, in places in Southern Bulgaria, and on the night of Thursday in Eastern Bulgaria, light snow or rain and snow will fall.