Vasil Terziev: The oldest trams in Sofia will be those produced in 2013

The draft budget for 2026 includes the largest investment in urban transport for the last 15 years - 150 new trams, 200 new buses, 75 new trolleybuses and 50 electric buses, wrote Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev on his Facebook profile, quoted by dariknews.bg​.

After these deliveries, the oldest trams in operation will be those produced after 2013. The total investment exceeds 270 million euros and also includes the modernization of depots and other infrastructure, Terziev informed.

He noted that when the first tram set off on the streets of Sofia 125 years ago, it set the direction for a more connected and more modern city for the people it transports.

Today, Sofia continues on the tracks of sustainable urban mobility, and the tram is still part of the daily life of generations of Sofia residents. Our responsibility is to build on this system with consistent and meaningful investments, the mayor of the capital points out.

According to him, important steps have been taken in this direction over the past year. We have built 4.4 km of new tram routes, including the new rail track along the extension of “Rozhen“ Blvd., which connected the “Iliyantsi“ district directly with the metro and the center. The complete reconstruction of the route along “Alexander Stamboliyski“ Blvd. is also at an advanced stage - the first major renovation since its construction so far, Terziev reported.

In 2026, we will move on to the next, much larger phase, he said. We are preparing and implementing projects for the renovation and construction of tram routes along Blvd. „Maria Luiza“, „James Boucher“, „Skobelev“, as well as along Str. „104“ in the „Obelya“ area. This means simultaneously taking care of the oldest lines, modernizing key central routes and a new direct connection between „Mladost“ and „Druzhba“ – Blvd. “Copenhagen”, in parallel we are also investing in better rolling stock, informed the mayor of the capital.

Sofia is the only city in Bulgaria with tram transport. Our task is for it to be fast, reliable and convenient – a real alternative to the car and the basis of the sustainable future of the capital, said Vasil Terziev.