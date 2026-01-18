Toshko Yordanov: The first proposals for the 2026 Budget were better than the corrected ones

The first proposals for the 2026 Budget were better than the second ones - the corrected ones. This was stated by the chairman of the PG of "Ima takvi narod" (ITN) Toshko Yordanov.

"The state is in an extremely poor financial condition because of the budgets of previous governments - a legacy of Asen Vassilev has automatically set an increase in salaries and social spending", he said.

The government's mistakes

When asked what the government went too far in to lead to these protests and the resignation of the government, Yordanov replied:

"Okay, everyone went too far in something, but using this logic to return the ball - which government has not made mistakes? The fact that a budget was introduced without the support of the social partners is a mistake, a fact - this is an exaggeration. However, the budget was then withdrawn and introduced with the support of the social partners. Is this a greater exaggeration, or is the "shattering" of the Constitution and the situation in which everyone talks about "home book", about uncertainty... and we are already reaping the fruits every year in a row".

Are there dependencies in the government

Yordanov was categorical that the topic of the government's dependence on Peevski has been overexposed.

"And it is being overexposed by people who were with Peevski in an official coalition. Show me a bill in this parliament with Mr. Peevski's signature next to the signature of Boyko Borisov, next to the signature of Dragomir Stoynev and next to the signature of me and Mr. Balabanov. "Take me a general briefing of those I listed. And I can take you enough photos of Boyko Borisov, Delyan Peevski and someone from the PP-DB appearing absolutely together," he was categorical in front of Bulgaria ON AIR.

When asked if he regretted anything in his administration, Yordanov replied that he regretted going to elections.

"In one year of administration, if this cabinet were not there, and if we were not in it, your electricity bill would currently be three times higher," the chairman of the ITN pointed out.