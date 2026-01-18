MTC opens second procedure worth 10 million euros for construction of electric vehicle charging centers

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has announced a second procedure for construction of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles on the TEN-T network. It provides financial support for micro, small, medium and large enterprises, with a total budget of 10 million euros and the maximum European funding for one project is 256,000 euros. The intensity of funding depends on the type of company – it is up to 65% for micro and small enterprises, up to 55% for medium and up to 35% for large enterprises.

The projects must provide modern charging infrastructure for passenger cars on the core TEN-T network – charging centers with a minimum of 600 kW and at least two charging points with an output power of 150 kW. On the comprehensive network, the minimum required power is 300 kW and at least one charging point with a power of 150 kW. For freight vehicles on the core TEN-T network, charging centers with a minimum power of 2,800 kW and at least two points with a power of 350 kW are required, and on the comprehensive network - a minimum of 1,400 kW and one charging point with a power of 350 kW.

The procedure will be open for applications for a period of 6 months. Projects in the South-West region cannot be financed because it is excluded from the scope of the European Regional Development Fund under the program, as a "transition region".

The financing of this measure is from the “Transport Connectivity“ Program 2021-2027 with a total budget of 15 million euros. Under the first procedure, six projects for the construction of charging centers were approved at the end of last year.