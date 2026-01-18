Raya Nazaryan: I have not yet been invited to be the acting prime minister

I think that the emergence of this political project of the president has been commented on for a much longer time than the last few days – since last year, even longer ago there were the beginnings of such a project. It is natural that the emergence of a new project always seems something more interesting – it will change both the mood and the behavior, even the election programs and campaigns of the parties and coalitions. This was stated by the Speaker of the National Assembly Raya Nazaryan, quoted by BGNES.

"Of course, this depends on whether he will actually appear and when he will appear – to show his program, his ideology, his vision for Bulgaria. Let's see – There are those who said that they would consider him as a possible partner, but I think they said it a little in advance, before they even knew what his direction was, what his ideology was, what his program was, which I think is a bit of a premature statement. Let's talk with facts so that our analyses can be objective", emphasized Nazaryan.

"We are in complete ignorance, because you see that you have been asking the same questions for months and are not receiving answers. I believe that ethics in politics is no less important than any other ethics, and all this ignorance and this enigma arouse more tension than they create positive expectations", commented the Speaker of the National Assembly.

"I have expressed my position and my arguments as the Speaker of the 50th National Assembly. My decision is consistent and unchanged, because the premises have not changed, even today they apply with even greater weight. Such a person, who belongs to a formation that will participate in this race for the sovereign's trust, cannot guarantee and secure the conduct of these elections, to create an environment and prerequisites without doubts about the honesty and transparency of the vote. I believe that this is the responsible political position. The fact that there are such theses floating around in the space that the chairman is obliged, that he agreed, that this is in his job description, I think that personal ambitions and interests should never be allowed to be above the public interest," Nazaryan is categorical.

Asked if there is already an invitation from the president for consultation for an acting prime minister, Nazaryan replied: “I think no one has an invitation yet. You know that he announces publicly when he invites someone – whether it is a parliamentary group for consultations, whether it is the potential acting prime ministers. There is no announcement from the presidency either officially or unofficially to me“.

When asked if she is ready to become president under the Constitution if both the president and vice president resign, Nazaryan said: “Yes, in the constitutional framework there is such a foreseen hypothesis that has never happened before. Of course, it is quite peculiar, but in case it happens – of course. You understand that the occupation of the three major posts by one person is already very, very exotic and I think that such a hypothesis is very unlikely to happen. Let's be real“.