Earthquake in the Galabovo region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 was registered in the region of the town of Galabovo, Stara Zagora region, the National Seismological Center at the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences announced.

The earthquake was registered at 11:02 a.m. Its epicenter is 10 km from Dimitrovgrad, 30 km from Stara Zagora and 210 km from Sofia.

In early January, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 was registered in the Simitli region, followed by a second earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 in the Blagoevgrad region.