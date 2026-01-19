Weather today, forecast for Monday, January 19: The cold is still coming, yellow code for low temperatures

It will remain cold, with negative and minimum and maximum temperatures in many places in the country. In the morning, the values will be mainly between minus 12° and minus 7°.

Cloud cover over Northern Bulgaria will be significant and snow will fly in the eastern part, while it will be mostly sunny over Southern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be between minus 5° and 0°, slightly higher temperatures will be in the extreme southwestern regions and along the southern coast. The wind will be weak and moderate from the east, in Eastern Bulgaria - from the north.

Over the Northern Black Sea Coast there will be significant cloudiness, snow will fly in places, while over the Southern one it will be mostly sunny. Maximum temperatures will be from minus 3 in the north to plus 2 in Ahtopol. A moderate north wind will blow, which will create a feeling of colder than the actual weather.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, but cold. A moderate and strong wind will blow from the east-northeast.

On Tuesday the wind will weaken. Sunny weather will prevail, but after noon from the southwest the cloudiness will begin to increase. Temperatures will slightly rise and the minimums will be between minus 10° and minus 5°, and the maximums - from minus 2° to 3°. On Wednesday, it will snow in Southern Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkans. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. During the night to Thursday, there will still be snowfall in many places in the eastern half of the country. During the day, precipitation from the west will stop, at the latest in the eastern regions.