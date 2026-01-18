Employees of the suspended wood processing plant in Tarnovo go on strike

Employees of the large wood processing plant, identified as the main air polluter in Veliko Tarnovo, are preparing to protest tomorrow.

The reason is the forced administrative measure to stop half of the plant's production, which was imposed by the Regional Environmental Inspectorate at the end of the week.

24 hours after the order was handed over, the company presented a plan to the Regional Inspectorate for the safe suspension of production, in which they indicated that it would take them at least 58 days to implement it.

The Environmental Inspectorate issued an official position stating that, with the assistance of the Ministry of Interior authorities, they are taking immediate action to stop the production process - to stop the operation of the chipboard production line, including the accompanying facilities.