Ivaylo Mirchev: When Kiril Petkov was still in the PP, there was a better dialogue. I apologized to Yavor Bozhankov

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and a member of parliament from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev was a special guest on “Darik's Week“ to comment on the split of the PP-DB coalition into two parliamentary groups in the 52nd National Assembly. Mirchev spoke about the current domestic political topic related to the first session of the new parliament and the election of Mihaela Dotsova from “Progressive Bulgaria“ for the Speaker of the National Assembly.

„In every coalition, including ours, there have always been different points of view, discussions and disputes, but we have found a common direction – this is our job, this is what we are politicians for. After 400,000 supported us as a common political force as the PP-DB, at the first meeting the colleagues from the PP came and said that they wanted to be a separate parliamentary group. For us, this is a mistake of the colleagues from the PP, because we told the people that we would be like a fist, and in the end we are two parliamentary groups. And with quite frivolous arguments. The people who vote for us expect strong leaders. They did not vote for two separate parliamentary groups in any case“, Ivaylo Mirchev stated.

„This happened entirely at the insistence of „We Continue the Change“ and despite our reluctance. There were calls from us, because this is dangerous for the state even at this moment. There was a meeting of the National Council of “Continuing Change“ and they decided to secede. There was only one vote against – Nikola Minchev. One of the members of our National Council of “Democratic Bulgaria“ was only for the division. We united around the fact that we represent these people. With this claim, we toured the settlements during the campaign. I want to thank my colleagues from DSB, who also had advice and gave their support to the position of “Yes, Bulgaria“. Leaders should not explain how they will split into fewer and fewer parties“, he also said.

“We must demonstrate unity before the presidential elections. There is no way we can increase our chances. The moment when politicians forget that they serve their country and their voters have given them a task is that of self-forgetfulness. I am not personalizing. The important point is that Nikola Minchev told them this too, no one can blame him. He says the same as us. If we look at the emotion, someone may have been angry that 23-year-old Anna Bodakova moved even me to 24 MIR Sofia. This is not a reason to split the coalition, it is not a reason to lie to the people to whom you told them 10 days ago that you would be their tool in the battle for this moment. I want to apologize to the people for what happened. We did not want it and we did everything possible to prevent this from happening“, said Ivaylo Mirchev.

“We will do everything possible to have strong leadership and to have fulfilled the tasks we have undertaken. Voters must be sure that we will have a consistent position and things will not take over. There has always been a dialogue with “We Continue the Change“. When Kiril Petkov was still in the PP, there was a better dialogue. There was no indication before the elections that “We Continue the Change“ would want to separate“, he also commented.

“Yavor Bojankov turned out to be right and I apologized to him. I called him the other day and apologized to him for no other reason than because back then, when he was giving these interviews, I used to lock him in a room and explain that we should do everything possible to soften the dialogue. The protests were organized by the PP-DB, the organization itself and the right political moves were made by the PP-DB. We all contributed and Asen Vassilev contributed a lot. Yavor Bozhankov was right about himself, because he saw the processes happening. My criticism then was that not everything can be shown above the surface at a time when we have big goals. Bozhankov was sincere then, I blunted him then to suppress his emotions. The topic of separation has not been discussed before, because they have never questioned it“, said Mirchev.

„It must be understood that the coalition has made a commitment to the people. If you do not fulfill such a commitment, you go and explain to the people why you did not do it. You serve your country. That is it. In „Yes, Bulgaria“ the goal has always been to attract people. They have previously gained public trust. We cannot fail to give space to people who have proven in society that they have a cause, integrity and are connected to causes. Such are Elisaveta Belobradova, Manol Peykov and Dr. Alexander Simidchiev. The same applies to Anna Bodakova. The choice of „Yes, Bulgaria“ was to be placed on the list, we placed her in an unelectable place - 10th. "No one can be angry that she received more preferences from the leader," commented Ivaylo Mirchev.

“The deep state is categorically reaching out to Rumen Radev. At this stage, it is one-sided. Everything possible is being done to make “Progressive Bulgaria“ and Radev bow down. Publicly, apart from the fact that they are not giving a clear statement, we expect a little more categoricality from them. We should not have the illusion that Peevski's security can be removed, but not Borisov's, because the two are one and the same. This oligarchic model is not Peevski's, but Peevski's and Borisov's. I strongly hope that the spokesmen of “Progressive Bulgaria“ "They were still not aware of the priorities of the PB," said the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria."